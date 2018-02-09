Island elementary school volleyball champions crowned

MANITOULIN—The Central Manitoulin Public School and Little Current Public School teams were the champions in the Island Elementary School volleyball championships, held last week.

The CMPS Eagles boys’ team has now won the Island championship three years in a row. The boys’ tournament was held at Wikwemikong High School in Wiikwemkoong. The Eagles posted an overall record of eight wins two losses in the tournament, winning all their sets except for two against Assiginack Elementary School. All the games were close in this division. It took Little Current to take a single set from Assiginack Public School (APS) to split their match-allowing the Eagles to sneak by with eight points to seven.

The CMPS team was made up of Ethan Cooper, Aiden McCarthy, Liam Bridgeman, Carter Moggy, Jacob Wilson and Liam Lariviere. Two players, Noah Thorpe and Zach Gibbons, were unable to make the tournament. CMPS included Bruce Lindsay and Andre Leblanc.

In Little Current, the host school Little Current Public School, finished undefeated on the day and swept to victory. The team coached by Tim Lockeyer included players Autumn Deschenes, Dakota Mishibinijima, Aysia Debassige, Jenna Taylor, Whittier Gauthier and Trinity Behm. Those missing for the tournament were Zara Farquhar and Hillary McBane.