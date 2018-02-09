Central Manitoulin Archery Club take part in prov. competition

MINDEMOYA—A few members of the Central Manitoulin Archery Club took part in a provincial competition recently.

Central Manitoulin Archery club members Sheila Madahbee, Noah Holmes and Landon Seifried took part in the International Field Archery Association Indoor Round competition, run by the Ontario Archery Association (OAA).

The local archery club shoot took place at Central Manitoulin Public School in Mindemoya on January 24.

With clubs throughout the province taking part in competitions in the next few days, and results to be sent in to the OAA for verification, final results are not expected