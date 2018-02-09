C.C. McLean P.S. Colts going Strong!

by Rachael Orford

Happy one year anniversary, Colts Going Strong. Yes, I can’t believe it either. One year of keeping everyone up to date on school events and activities. As well as providing everyone with a laugh!

On January 30, Grades 4, 5 and 6 classes participated in a TREC education workshop. TREC Education is a not for profit charity that is based out of Toronto. TREC brings activities with hands-on science, technology, engineering and mathematics curriculum-linked workshops about wind, solar, biogas power and energy conservation to classrooms all over Ontario. The students had lots of fun participating in the workshop! Thank you to TREC Education for coming to our school!

On Wednesday, January 31, eight students from Grades 7 and 8 travelled to Espanola for the cardboard boat race event. The teams did very well at building and racing their cardboard boats! Good job, Colts!

On Thursday, February 1st, Emily Caruso-Parnell from the Rainbow District School Board (RDSB) visited many classes at C.C. McLean to support staff and students in the field of ‘the arts,’ whether that be drama, music or art.

In the Grade 8 class, Ms. Emily focused on drama. She had the students use their imagination in the first activity and their creative thinking in the second. The second activity involved becoming a bee for a little while. Yes, a bee, as in one of those ones that have black and yellow stripes. The students acted out a reading about the daily life of a queen and worker bee.

Next, Ms. Emily read and acted out one of her favourite picture books to the class which got lots of giggles. Finally, the students had to write a letter to themselves from the perspective of an object in their life that would have something to complain about. Thank you, Emily Caruso-Parness for coming to C.c. McLean! Everyone had lots of fun!

A bee joke for you:

What do you get if you cross a bee with a door bell?

A hum dinger!

Monday, February 5 was sweater day! Students and staff wore sweaters to keep warm. Our custodian, Mr. Panton turned down the heat. This was a fun way for everyone to get informed about climate change and how humans are affecting the environment. I hope everyone had a sweater!

On Tuesday, February 6, the Grade 7’s boarded a bus early in the morning and starting their three day trip to a Tim Hortons camp in McDougall, Ontario near Parry Sound. The Grade 7’s will be returning today, February 9. Students participated in indoor and outdoor activities each day that were lead by Tim Horton’s’ Camp Staff Team. There was something new to learn everyday which kept the students busy. More details to follow.

Next Tuesday, February 13, Grades 4, 5, 6 and 7 will be going to watch the Manitoulin Secondary School’s (MSS) dress rehearsal of The Sound of Music. The production of the Sound of Music runs from February 15 to 17 at 7 pm each evening.

Wednesday, February 14 at 6 pm in the school’s gym is the Legion public speaking finals. Students that have made it this far will recite their speeches and winners will be chosen in each grade division. Good luck to all speakers! Everyone is welcome to attend.

Students in Grades 4 to 8 have been playing chess in the library at first nutrition break for the last few weeks. The past week has been the ‘play-offs.’ Students have been playing each other to secure a spot on the school’s chess team that will be travelling to Assiginack Public School on February 15. Checkmate, Colts!

Next Wednesday February 14 is Valentine’s Day. I just want to wish everyone a Happy Valentine’s Day! Don’t eat too much chocolate! A Valentine’s Day joke for you:

Do skunks celebrate Valentine’s Day?

Yes, they are very scent-imental!

Joke of the week: Did you hear about the nearsighted porcupine?

He fell in love with a pin cushion.

Upcoming events include Sound of Music trip, public speaking finals, ski trip, report cards and the Island chess tournament.

Until next time, “Dream and Believe. Learn and Achieve!”