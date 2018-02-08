Providence Bay News & Notes

Although the recent fire on January 29 to the home of Frank Fraser and Kelly Gordon was in Spring Bay and not Providence Bay, we wanted to mention this tragedy that our neighbours have suffered. We are so thankful to hear that everyone was able to get out safely, but they were only able to do so with the clothes on their backs. The family does have insurance but their home and all of their belongings have been destroyed. There is a collection jar at Buie’s Grocery Store in Spring Bay to help them out until they are able to get back on their feet. They are currently staying with family. If you’re not able to get to Buie’s store you can donate at a Go Fund Me page set up by Frank’s sister. If you go to www.gofundme.com you can search for “Help Frank and Kelly After House Fire.” Kelly has sent a message of gratefulness for people’s kindness. Saying “we are still in shock and would just like to thank everyone for their incredible support. We are humbled by the huge outpouring of love that we have received.”

The monthly euchre tournament held at the Twilight Seniors Club is held the last Tuesday of each month. The January tournament results are as follows: First place went to Eva and Reta with a whopping 95 points; Dorothy and Ken with 86 points took second; Brad and Bill came in third with 80 points; and fourth place went to Lenora and Eva with 78 points. The most lone hands of the night was a three way tie! Bernice and Donna, Lenora and Eva, and Ken and Dorothy all got six lone hands. Regular Tuesday night games will be held weekly until the next tournament is held. You don’t need a partner to go to the regular weekly games. Games start at 8 pm.

Snowy owls have been spotted along Grimesthorpe Road. This easily recognizable bird is usually entirely white for males, but females and young owls are heavily barred and have dark spotting. Both have been seen on perches along the road.

Blair Sullivan Jr. was a recent visitor up from the American southwest.

The Curling Club breakfast was well attended as usual. Don’t forget that in addition to having the monthly breakfast on the first Thursday of each month, they also have the morning coffee club each weekday morning. From 7-9 am you can enjoy coffee, toast and the company of local residents.

Groundhog Day has come and gone. Our nearest famous prognosticator Wiarton Willy predicts 6 more weeks of winter. However, local radio station Great Lakes Country based out of Little Current has Manitoulin Merv who predicted an early spring for Island residents. Either way, we’ll have to live with whatever weather we get, so make a decision to enjoy it. Tie on some snowshoes, enjoy the boardwalk, participate in free skating events at the arena or just curl up with a good book and watch the weather through the window. The daylight hours are getting longer every day so we know that spring will come.

Eddy and Betty Simpson of Windsor flew to Sudbury on Friday to visit Betty’s brother Mike Morgan who is receiving care in Sudbury due to his dementia. They had a wonderful visit and then came to Providence Bay with Sandy for a few days before they visited Mike again on their return flight home. This visit was a thoughtful Christmas gift from their children Kathy Warner and Dave Simpson.

The Manitoulin Island Dirt Riders Association (MIDRA) held their first ever snow drag races at Ralf’s Truck Parts (the old J-Bob’s). They thank everyone that came out to participate and watch the event. It was a learning curve for the organizers so they are appreciative of the patience and for all of the volunteers that donated their time and efforts. They are already planning their next event which will be held March 3. There were certainly lots of people enjoying the event. Way to go to the organizers.

Cheryl Sheppard celebrated her birthday by inviting over a few local ladies for a fondue party. They were joined by a fantastic group of ladies from Tehkummah and a wonderful time was had by all.

Happy Belated Birthday wishes go out to former resident Dave Cranston who celebrated on February 4. Happy Birthday wishes coming up for Denis Paquette who will be celebrating on February 13.

Shrove Tuesday is coming up on February 13 so the Community of Christ Church will be hosting their annual pancake supper beginning at 5:30 pm. The contact person is Dawn Dawson.

We’d like to continue doing community shout outs in the new year for the Providence Bay News and Notes every couple of weeks. If there is someone that you’d like to give a shout out to, please let us know. And in fact, if you have anything that you would like to contribute, please let us know. We know that there is a lot going on in our community but let’s allow everyone to know. If there is an upcoming birthday, anniversary, fundraiser or celebration, please let us know. You can email Cheryl at prov_chick@hotmail.com or call her at 705-862-1613. Submissions must be received by each Sunday at 3 pm for submission in the following Wednesday publication of the paper. We look forward to hearing from you.