Power off this weekend at the Healthy Kids Community Challenge Good Life Conference

AUNDECK OMNI KANING—The Healthy Kids Community Challenge Good Life Conference at the Four Direction Complex in Aundeck Omni Kaning aims at getting families to power off, ditch the screens and re-connect with a camping-themed weekend filled with fun events.

The Power Off and Play weekend gets underway this Saturday, February 10 at noon. The event is geared to families, so children must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.

There are two streams: the 24-hour overnight camping event, where families will be given a tent to set up on the gymnasium floor (families are asked to bring their own bedding and pillows), or the Saturday-only stream that goes until 8 pm, both filled with family fun. Nelson Wood, Healthy Living Children coordinator, asked that those wishing to sign up for the 24-hour overnight experience register early by either showing up before noon on Saturday or by calling 705-368-0229.

“It’s the best of camping, with indoor plumbing,” Mr. Wood quipped.

Families who sign up for the overnight event will be put into a draw for a camping package valued at $600 complete with tent, chairs, air mattresses, four sleeping bags, games and more.

Great events include a how to make a pollinator garden workshop, a presentation from Manitoulin Streams, crafts with Manitoulin Makery, a painting class with Mark Seabrook, a ‘chill out zone’, broom ball and a sponge puck hockey skills competition at the outdoor rink, fire starting lessons from 4elements Living Arts, outdoor survival, knot tying and more with Laurentian University, medicine bag making, a board game room and a round dance. Before lights out on Saturday night, Greg Sutherland will be doing storytelling by flashlight.

On Sunday, international fresh water security advocate Autumn Peltier and her mom Stephanie, of Wiikwemkoong, will be talking about the importance of family followed by a family Amazing Race and ending with a prize giveaway. There will be free feast bags and more great loot for all registrants.

“Dress for everything, indoors and outdoors,” Mr. Nelson urged.

Both lunch and dinner will be catered and breakfast will be of the continental variety.

Head to the Four Directions Complex this Saturday, February 10 to disconnect from your screen and reconnect with your family.