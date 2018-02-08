News from the Mindemoya Library Book Mice

Claire’s Six Picks

1. ‘First Snow, Last Light’ by Wayne Johnston

2. ‘Ramses The Damned/The Passion of Cleopatra’ by Anne Rice

3. ‘The People vs. Alex Cross’ by James Patterson

4. ‘Bleeding Blue, Giving My All For The Game’by Wendel Clark

5. ‘Lower Your Blood Pressure Naturally’ by Sari Harrar

‘First Snow; Last Light’ – This is an epic family mystery with a powerful twist of an ending that also marks the return of one of the most memorable characters in fiction. Fourteen-year-old Ned Vatcher walks home from school in the chill hush that precedes the first winter storm of 1936 to find the house locked, the family car missing, and his parents gone. What happened to the vanished Vatchers? Was it murder? Was it suicide? Had they run away, leaving their only child behind? And so it begins…

‘Ramses The Damned/The Passion of Cleopatra’ – It begins with the heroic Egyptian pharaoh Ramses mysteriously awakened after centuries of slumber to the mystifying and dizzying world of Edwardian England, seeking to wed the great beauty and heiress Julie Stratford, whom Ramses has given the same elixir that has rendered him immortal. Now with his bride-to-be he is swept up in a fierce battle of wills against an ancient love, the exquisite and dangerous Queen Cleopatra, whose mummy he has recklessly brought back to life. A good read.

‘The People vs. Alex Cross’ – Alex Cross has always upheld the law, but now he’s on the wrong side of it. Followers of his nemesis Gary Soneji are dead, and Cross is charged with gunning them down in cold blood. Detective Cross knows he acted in self-defense. But will a jury see him as another policeman gone over the edge? Another good read.

‘Bleeding Blue, Giving My All For The Game’ -Although I usually don’t have much to do with hockey, I enjoyed reading this book. As a young boy growing up in Saskatchewan, Wendel Clark never dreamed of an NHL career. The pro league just seemed too far away from the young man’s small-town life in the Prairies. But Wendel had a natural talent for hockey that was surpassed only by his love for the sport. Many people have said you’ll never meet a more humble and generous person in the game.

‘Lower Your Blood Pressure Naturally’ – Drop pounds and slash your blood pressure in six weeks without drugs. It is said that we are in the midst of a blood pressure crisis: Nearly 70 million Americans have been diagnosed with hypertension, and still more have been diagnosed with prehypertension (a higher-than-healthy reading). Medication alone, they say, is not the answer. This book centres on 13 delicious, powerful, blood pressure-lowering foods, and an easy exercise program that combines the proven blood pressure lowering effects of cardio, strength training, and yoga. You’ll drop pounds, gain strength, find relaxation, and dramatically lower your blood pressure—all in just six weeks. Interesting.

Lots of new books, DVDs, talking books and large print for you to peruse. Remember, if you can’t find the book you want we will try and get it for you. Also, if you are feeling under the weather or just not able to get to your library, just call and we will bring you some books and pick them up in a couple of weeks. Another service we do provide.

And remember, Wednesday mornings from 10 am to 12 noon, if you have a problem or need to know how to do something with your computer or e-reader or cell phone, come and get help from our IT tech that is willing and able to help you.

Mahjong is still going strong, Wednesdays at 10 am. Come in and learn how to play this fascinating game and have lots of fun doing it. Everyone is welcome.

See you at your library!