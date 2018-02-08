MSS production of ‘The Sound of Music’ hits the stage next week

M’CHIGEENG—Manitoulin Secondary School (MSS) is presenting ‘The Sound of Music’ next Thursday, February 15, Friday, February 16 and Saturday, February 17.

“We selected ‘The Sound of Music’ as it is a very popular production and we wanted something that would fill the house for all three nights,” artistic director Tom Scott explained. “It is also very nostalgic for me as ‘The Sound of Music’ was the first production I ever worked on at MSS back in the late 1980s with Marion Seabrook and Joanne Smith and now that I have retired (as of January 31) it will be my last production as well.”

Mr. Scott said auditions started in October of last year and by the end of the month rehearsals had started.

“We chose April Torkopoulos as Maria (the lead),” said Mr. Scott. “She was in ‘Once Upon a Mattress,’ our last production, and has a great stage presence, is very talented and dependable, which is important in a production like this when the lead is in the majority of the scenes.”

Mr. Scott said rehearsals have been coming along well and that for 10 days out he was impressed with the run-through that the cast did last weekend.

“For 10 days from opening night I am pleased at where we are,” said Mr. Scott. “The cast and crew have been working really hard—they have been professional and dedicated.”

The Expositor had the opportunity to attend last Saturday’s rehearsal and was blown away by the talent—both acting and singing.

‘The Sound of Music’ is the beloved romantic musical which tells the story of Maria and the Von Trapp Family. Overflowing with well-known songs such as ‘My Favorite Things’ and ‘Climb Ev’ry Mountain,’ this heart-warming family musical is an inspiring story of the discovery of love and a daring bid for freedom. The family’s narrow escape over the mountains to Switzerland on the eve of World War II provides one of the most thrilling and inspirational finales ever presented in the theatre.

In addition to Mr. Scott, the directorial team includes: musical director Chris Theijsmeijer, technical director Heather Theijsmeijer, producer Yana Bauer, choreographer Casey Boisvert, costume mistress Jill Ferguson and stage manager J.D. Herlehy.

April’s lead is the equally talented Joshua Noble as Captain Georg Von Trapp. Mother Abbess is played by Sandi Kuntsi, while Avery Byce plays Maximilian Dettweiler. Other lead cast members include: Nick Harper as Rolf Gruber, Larissa Chevrette as Sister Margaretta, Abbie Harper as Sister Berthe, Alexandria Lewis as Sister Sophia, Own Duncanson as Franz, Amber Wahl as Frau Schmidt, Kendra Jordison as Liesl Von Trapp, Carissa Holiday as Friedrich Von Trapp, Grace Duncanson as Louisa Von Trapp, Jordan Goddard as Kurt Von Trapp, Cameron Meawasige as Brigitta Von Trapp, Aspen Debassige as Marta Von Trap, Ben MacDonald as Herr Zeller, Oliver Bowers as Baron Elberfeld, Shade Kaiser as Admiral Von Schreiber and Jocelyn Kuntsi as a new postulant/chorus.

The cast includes both MSS students and students from Island elementary schools.

“I auditioned for another part but Mr. Scott offered me Maria—he said I was a good fit,” said April, a Grade 11 student at MSS. “I didn’t hesitate in saying yes. I’ve been practicing a lot, even over the Christmas breaks. Once I got it down, though, the lines and songs, it has been flowing really naturally.”

“We have an amazing crew,” added April. “I’m so lucky to work with such a talented group of people. I’m really excited for our production next week.”

The curtain will lift on ‘The Sound of Music’ at Manitoulin Secondary School on Thursday, February 15, Friday, February 16 and Saturday, February 17 at 7 pm.

Tickets are available at the Mindemoya, Little Current and Manitowaning Guardians and the IDA in Gore Bay. Tickets are also available at the door for $16. Family passes are available for $50 which includes admission for two adults and however many children are in the family.

For more information, call MSS at 705-368-7000.