MSS Kids in the Halls

MSS staff and students are getting a fresh start as they start new classes, with new teachers and new peers. The start of semester is a good time to replenish school supplies, so that students are set for the remainder of the school year.

Amber Wahl, a Grade 10 student, said, “I’m feeling really confident and excited about my classes and teachers next semester. I’m going to have as much fun as I can and work hard.”

Emily Savage, a Grade 11 student agreed, “I’m fairly excited for second semester, although my 3U English class is slightly intimidating. I always end up enjoying the second semester a lot more than first. It seems to go by much faster because of the weather getting warmer and that encourages the school to do fun activities for us. I know that this semester, student council has some pretty fun things planned, so hopefully it goes well.”

MSS is quickly approaching the opening night of ‘The Sound of Music’ production. Opening night is Thursday, February 15, with a show on Friday, February 16, and Saturday, February 17. Thursday night only is a special sing-along event, 4 songs from the show will be open for the audience to sing along with the performers. Tickets are for sale at IDA in Gore Bay or Guardian Pharmacies in Little Current, Mindemoya and Manitowaning. Tickets are $16 each or $50 per family, with a maximum of two adults. The cast and pit band have been hard at work rehearsing on weekends and after school to prepare the best possible experience for the audience.

Carissa and I will both be competing in the annual Royal Canadian Legion Public Speaking Contest. Carissa will be presenting her speech at the Gore Bay Legion on February 14, and I will be presenting at the Little Current Legion on February 14. Both speakers have been working hard to create, practice and memorize their speeches.

The MSS ski team is getting ready to start their season. Mr. Gurney is coaching the team this year, assisted by the co-captains, Sophie Bondi and Isaac Gosse. The team will have practices on February 1, 7, and 8 before the first race of the season: the Slalom ski race on February 14. In addition to the practices, Mr. Gurney is organizing a ski trip to Searchmont Resort in Sault Ste. Marie. The trip will be from March 7-9 and anyone in Grade 9 and 10 are able to go, as well as anyone on the ski team.

The Manitoulin Metal Robotics team is working hard to prepare their robot and team for their upcoming competitions. On February 20, the team has to stop working on their robot until they arrive at the competition. The first competition is March 3-4.

Team member and engineer, J.D. Herlehy, said, “Even if the looming deadline is hovering over our shoulders, I think that our robot is coming together nicely. We have a semi-functioning base that will receive programming shortly. As for the competitions, we are still deciding who will drive the robot. We have the essential tools and know how to fix any problems, should they arise.”

With reorganized binders and new course outlines, MSS students are gearing up for a great semester. ‘Til next time, stay golden, Mustangs.