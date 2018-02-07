Vandals break into Anglican Church, LCBO over the weekend

LITTLE CURRENT—Parishioners of the Holy Trinity Anglican Church are left feeling “violated” after they found the Robinson Street church broken into and ransacked over the weekend.

“They butted cigarettes out on the altar,” Ursula Paxton, a Holy Trinity Rector’s Warden, told The Expositor. “There were ashes and candlewax on the altar cloth and cigarette butts on the floor.”

She said the vandal(s) also tried to get into the church’s trap door, causing insulation to be pulled out, broke into the sacristy, ransacked the office and stole a half bottle of communion wine and a butane lighter used for lighting candles on the altar.

“They knocked some stuff around and broke some praying hands,” Ms. Paxton added.

She said she assumed the people responsible were after money. “We don’t keep any money in the church. We feel we’ve been violated. It’s kind of upsetting.”

Police canvassed the neighbourhood on Sunday, asking for people to recall any suspicious activity they might have seen over the weekend.

The OPP also responded to a break and enter at the LCBO on Manitowaning Road in Little Current.

“Through the course of the investigation, it was determined that in the early morning hours of Saturday, February 3, unknown suspect(s) gained entry into the (LCBO) store and stole numerous bottles of alcoholic beverages,” a press release from the OPP states.

Police encourage citizens to keep their doors locked at night and when they are out and to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or submit a tip online at sudburycrimestoppers.com. You could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $2,000.