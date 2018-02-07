Two charges against AOK chief withdrawn

GORE BAY—Charges of criminal breach of trust and intimidation of a justice system participant laid against Aundeck Omni Kaning Chief Patsy Corbiere, age 60, by the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) at the request of the United Chiefs and Councils of Manitoulin Police Service in October of 2016 have been withdrawn. A third charge of harassment remains on the docket with a trial date scheduled to be set on June 19.

Chief Corbiere has vowed to contest the charge and a statement from her lawyer Michael J. N. Haraschuk of Weaver, Simmons LLP received by The Expositor regarding the charges stated: “Chief Patsy Corbiere denies the allegations and maintains her innocence. The matter is currently before the court and Chief Corbiere looks forward to vigorously defending herself.”

No firm date has yet been set for a trial on the third charge against Chief Corbiere.