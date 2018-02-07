Ice Chips & Canoe Quips

Little Current hosts Lions’ Winterfest Tournament

This great, annual event featured four competitive divisions over this past weekend. The Wiikwemkoong team led by Urban ‘The Goat’ Peltier took the Oldtimers’ banner at the Little Current Lions Club’s Winterfest hockey tournament Sunday afternoon. The champs included: Perry Cuomo, Bruce Recollet, Ted Recollet, Robert Sutherland, Gerrard Peltier, Greg Mishibinijima, Kevin Wassegijig, Zeek Peltier, Ron Odjig, Louie Pheasant, Billy Holmes, Urban Peltier, Stephen Odjig, Mike Panamick and Mike Abitong.

For the second year running, the Frosty Beavers took the Winterfest title in the women’s division. They are: bench bosses Mike McCulligh and Katelyn White and players: Kathryn Corbiere, Leslie Taylor, Susie Balogh, Natalie Hastings, Melissa Cheng, Cassie Huck, Beth Armstrong, Kara Burnett, Maggie Ziegler, Catherine Chevalier, Santana Francis and Amy Mavec.

The Espanola Eskimos were the Sportsman B Winterfest champions. They featured: Justin Nicholson, Josh Weist, Ryan Piche, Nick Cormier, Talon McGregor, Joel Tremblay, Kurt Podlatis, Matthew Gibson, Bryan Mailloux, Nick Manitowabi, Jayden Southwind, Jason Paquette and Zach Pregent.

The Mindemoya Lakers were named the Winterfest Sportsmen A victors late Sunday afternoon. The Lakers iced: Brent Assinewai, Dave Lazarus, Vern Cooper, Jason Peltier, Duke Peltier, Arron Assinewai, Carlo Metatawabin, Cole King, Lyndon Peltier, Tyler King and Joe Naokwegijig.

North York Aurora, dazzling!

Wiikwemkoong’s Aurora Ominika–Enosse and her North York Storm swept the Mississauga Chiefs in three games in the first round of the Lower Lakes Female Hockey League playoffs. The Storm is now onto the semi-finals. Go Storm, go Aurora!

Manitoulin 3 on 3 and Skills Competition is back!

The popular3 on 3 format tournament will played once again this year. Accompanying the games will be a skills competition that will include: skating speed, agility, shoot-outs and hardest shot. The fun will be from April 13 – 16th. Registration is now open and interested teams must register by March 23. The registration fee is set at $600/team. To register or for more detailed information, visit: www.manitoulin3on3skillscompetition.ca.

1st Annual Manitoulin East Pond Hockey Championship!?

How about this for something new and exciting. The pond at hole No. 16 on the Rainbow Ridge golf course in Manitowaning will provide the ice and the clubhouse will host the awards and refreshments. It is a brand new 4 on 4 tournament with teams of 6 only! Two 15 minute halves will deliver the exhaustion. Organizer Jason Manitowabi suggests to all, “Get a team together and battle it out on the very platform our game was born on! Enjoy Canada’s official sport in the Canadian elements! Afterwards, come on in for some hot chocolate or cold ones.” Get your team together and email Jason at jsnmanitowabi@gmail.com to register. He is looking for up to 10 teams at $300 per team. There will be cash prizes for winner and runners up (depending on number of registered teams). For details on rules and formats check out Jason’s Facebook event.

Familiar face to be at Korean Olympics!

Many people who have been connected sports to Sudbury sports over a number of years will no doubt recognize a face behind the glass at the hockey venues at the Pyeong Chang, South Korea. The webmaster at Sudbury Sports.com, Randy Pascal, can be found at just about every sports venue, year-round.

He has also been a top-notch score-keeper over many years. In fact, Pascal got to record Sydney Crosby’s golden goal in Vancouver during his first Olympic experience. Randy never really thought that he would ever get such a chance again however, through numerous connections, he received an all-expense paid trip as one of only two scorekeepers who will keep all the goals, penalty minutes etc. for one of the most intense, hockey tournament, situations ever.

Sudbury gets set for the Telus Cup!

Sudbury will get the honour of holding the 2018 Telus Cup. The competition is Canada’s national midget championships and it is Sudbury’s second chance at playing host. Mark your calendars for April 23-29 to be able to take in some games by some of our best young Junior and maybe NHL players!

A good sport is good for sports. chipstoquips@gmail.com