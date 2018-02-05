RONALD DOUGLAS BECKS JANUARY 25, 1945 – FEBRUARY 2, 2018 With aching hearts our family shares the sad news of the death of Ron Becks, Friday morning at the Manitoulin Health Centre, Mindemoya Site. Ron was loved and will be so very deeply missed by his wife Angela, his three children Paul, Micki, and Gillian and his precious grandchildren, Graeme and Emma. Sharing in the loss are his mother Madeleine, sister and brothers, Gail and her husband Bryan, Greg and his wife Ann, Jack, nieces and nephews, and Angela’s sister Patricia. We will honour Ron’s request that there be no visitation or service. Should there be a desire to make a memorial donation,the family asks you to think of the Manitoulin Health Centre. Island Funeral Home