OPP seeks assistance with Break and Enters in Little Current

(LITTLE CURRENT, ON) – On Saturday February 3, 2018, officers from the Manitoulin-Espanola detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to several break and enter related calls.

The first was at a local retail store on Manitowaning Road in Little Current, Ontario. Then later that day, officers were called to another report of break and enter at a Church on Robinson Street in Little Current, Ontario.

Through the course of the investigation, it was determined that in the early morning hours of Saturday February 3, 2018, unknown suspect(s) gained entry into the store and stole numerous bottles of alcohol beverages. And, later that day unknown suspect(s) gained entry into the Church, where they stole several items and caused damage inside the building.