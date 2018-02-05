MURIEL HUNT Muriel of Kagawong, passed away peacefully with her family by her side at Mindemoya Hospital on Friday, February 2, 2018 in her 82nd year. Dear mother of Terri (Jack) McAllister of Massey, Marc (Terry) of Newmarket and Marty (Melanie) of Washago. Muriel will be greatly missed by her grandchildren Becky and Brenna McAllister, Jodie (Olu) Joseph, and Jason Hunt, Curtis and Spencer Hunt, brother-in-law Austin, nephews Wayne and Michael Hunt and nieces Cynda Noble and Cheryl Morrison. Predeceased by her husband Jack, parents Ernest and Daisy (Addison) Forster, sister Elinore Kane and sister-in-law Anita Hunt. Visitation was at St. John the Evangelist Church, Kagawong on Monday, February 5, 2018 from 10 am until time of the funeral service at 11 am. Spring interment at Kagawong Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to St. John’s Evangelist Church, St. Joseph’s General Hospital, Elliot Lake or Mindemoya Hospital Auxiliary as expressions of sympathy. Online condolences may be made through www.simpsonfuneralhome.ca