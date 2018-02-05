MARVIN ROQUE In loving memory of Marvin Roque who passed away at the Wikwemikong Nursing home on Monday, January 29th, 2018 at the age of 78. Beloved husband of Rosemarie Roque (nee Giocomelli) predeceased 2015. Loving father of Renee Patterson (Mike) of Kagawong, Steve predeceased (Amy predeceased), Dave (Jill) of Barrie and Matt (Tanya) of California. Cherished grandfather of Sean, Emily, Trish, Ken, Allie, Abby, Aya and Tai. Predeceased by his parents Daniel and Gladys Roque. Dear brother of Armand of Killarney, Susan Campbell (Brian) of Dorchester and Dan Jr. and Marlene both predeceased. Marvin was the founder and former Fire Chief of the Killarney Fire Department and was involved for over 30 years. In his younger years, he belonged to the Air Force. Often, he could be found working in his gardens or in the shop creating a woodworking masterpiece. A man of faith, he was a member of St. Bonaventure Church and belonged to the choir. Marvin had a love of history and was an active member of the Historical and Genealogy Society. He was a quiet and gentle soul who was deeply respected within the Killarney community. Resting at the Veteran’s Memorial Hall, 58 Charles Street, Killarney where friends called from 4-8pm Thursday, February 1, 2018. Funeral Mass at St. Bonaventure Church, 32 Channel Street, Killarney Friday, February 2nd, 2018 at 11am. Cremation at the Park Lawn Crematorium. Donations to the Killarney Fire Department or the Wikwemikong Nursing Home would be appreciated. Arrangements entrusted to the Jackson & Barnard Funeral Home.