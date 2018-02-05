KATHLEEN “KAY” MYERS-LEPAGE Kathleen “Kay” Myers-Lepage, a resident of Little Current. Died peacefully at Manitoulin Centennial Manor on Thursday, February 1st, 2018 at the age of 95. Daughter of Hazel and Robert Lewis (both predeceased). Beloved wife of Lorne Myers and Albert Lepage (both predeceased). Beloved sister of Nora Miller of Little Current (Earl predeceased). She is also predeceased by her brother Lloyd Norman and survived by Lloyd’s wife Lorna Edith of Espanola. Great friend of Jeneen and the late Reuben Phillips of Tekummah. Fondly remembered by many nieces, nephews and friends. She will also be remembered for her kindness and for helping the people of the communities where she lived. Kay enjoyed knitting and crochet. A memorial graveside service will to be held in the spring at the Sheguiandah Cemetery. Record your thoughts, memories and photos at www.islandfuneralhome.ca