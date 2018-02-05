IRWIN DUXBURY FEBRUARY 29, 1928 – JANUARY 31, 2018 Irwin passed away peacefully at home on Wednesday, January 31, 2018 at the age of 89. Beloved husband of 70 years to Orpha Mae (nee Sloss). Devoted father to Debra Lukas (George) of London, Douglas (predeceased), Dale (Marilyn) of Sudbury, Duane of Webbwood, Dennis (Sharon) of Manitowaning. Predeceased by daughter-in-law Janet (nee Hall). Beloved grandfather of April Bechamp (Keith), Andrew Lukas, Lauren VanderSpek, Aaron (Jennifer), Amy Vine (Luke), Devon and Dillon. Step-grandchildren Emily, Shona and Natalie. Cherished great-grandfather of Thomas and Hannah Vine, Jonathan and Wyatt Duxbury, Josiah and Evelina VanderSpek, Abby and Will Bechamp. Predeceased by parents Alfred and Nena Vivian (Martin) Duxbury. Dear brother of Muriel Pyette. Predeceased by siblings Freda, Hilda, Goldwin, Helen and Madeline. Irwin worked for the Ministry of Transportation for 33 years and for Ontario Hydro for 3 years. During retirement years he lived in Tehkummah and Espanola. Irwin was a great fan of the Toronto Maple Leafs and Toronto Blue Jays. He enjoyed his new cars and constructing and renovating many houses. He enjoyed dancing and was an avid Euchre player. His family was first and foremost. He never missed family gatherings. Family and friends gathered at the Island Funeral Home for visitation on Sunday, February 4 from 2-5 pm. Funeral Service was 11 am Monday, February 5, 2018. Burial at Hilly Grove Cemetery in the spring. Donations to the Espanola Hospital or charity of choice would be greatly appreciated. “I’ve lost my life’s companion, A life linked with my own. You’re still mine to remember, A husband proud to own.” Record your thoughts, memories and photos at www.islandfuneralhome.ca