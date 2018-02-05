GRACE “DORIS” BLAIS MARCH 13, 1939 – FEBRUARY 3, 2018

Gracie “Doris” Blais, a resident of Birch Island. Died peacefully at Manitoulin Health Centre, on Saturday, February 3rd, 2018 at the age of 78. Born to Josephine (nee Megwanabe) and Jonas Shawanda, on March 13th, 1939. Predeceased by her beloved husband Gilbert. Loving mother of Willie, Floyd, Sally, Timothy, Wilfred, Grace and Hilda. Predeceased by children Clarence, Mary Ann, Arthur and Gilbert Jr. Special Grandma to many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Dear sister of Lorraine Perron (Bert), predeceased by Dominique, Georgina, Katherine, Nicholas, David, Elizabeth, Ralph, Joan, and Peter. Godchildren Eunice Kennedy and Jennifer Perron. Will always be remembered by many nieces, nephews and friends. Doris was a truly kind soul who was small in size but big in heart. She was devoted to her children and always needed to know that they were ok. She loved the stop in visits of family and friends. She never liked saying goodbye. She was a simple, warm, happy woman who would share a short story, a laugh or a giggle. She liked the simple pleasures of life, like campfires, music, dancing and going shopping. Family and friends will gather at Birch Island Community Centre on Thursday from 2 pm. Funeral Mass 11am at St. Gabriel Lalement, Birch Island Friday, February 8th, 2018. Burial will be at Birch Island Cemetery. Record your thoughts, memories and photos at www.islandfuneralhome.ca