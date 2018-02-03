Sudbury: Overseas murder suspect arrested; huge haul of cocaine and purple heroin

The Greater Sudbury Police Service continues the enforcement efforts surrounding the distribution of Fentanyl and other dangerous illicit drugs within Greater Sudbury.

On February 02, 2018, members of the Greater Sudbury Police Service Integrated Crime Team – consisting of the Drug Enforcement Unit, BEAR Unit with the assistance of the Tactical Unit executed a CDSA (Controlled Drugs and Substances Act) search warrant at a residence on Kelvin St, Sudbury, ON.

The search warrant resulted in the arrest of two people; an adult male and an adult female both from the Toronto area.

These two individuals have been charged with a number of offences under the Controlled Drugs & Substances Act and the Criminal Code of Canada. The two individuals have been held pending a bail hearing scheduled on 03 February 2018.

Police officers recovered:

Cocaine: 384.45 grams

Fentanyl / Heroin (Purp; Purple Heroin): 10.46 grams

Canadian Currency: Estimated $25,000

Total estimated value of drugs seized: $45,000

Other evidence seized included digital scales, detailed debt lists, money counting machine.

A check on the male party arrested revealed he is currently wanted on 1st degree murder charges in the country of Belize from May 2016.

The male is also wanted by Toronto Police Service for:

Robbery (firearm)

Extortion

Use firearm during the commission of an Indictable offence

Theft under $5,000

The male will answer to the charges in Sudbury and then will be transported to Toronto on his outstanding warrant for the above mentioned Toronto charges. Toronto PS will then commence the extradition process with Belize regarding the outstanding 1st degree murder charge.

We re-affirm our commitment to keeping our community safe by working together. We strive to focus on effective deterrents, targeted enforcement of those involved in organized crime and effective investigations.