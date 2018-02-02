Whynott rink wins first Mindemoya Curling Club Ladies’ Bonspiel

MINDEMOYA—The Sue (Lanktree) Whynott rink won the annual Mindemoya Curling Club Ladies’ Bonspiel, held this past weekend in Mindemoya.

Ms. Whynott’s rink also included vice Paula Fields, second Leslie Marshall and lead Wendy Niven. They defeated the Ellen Holroyd rink in the first event finals. The Holroyd rink included Pat MacDonald, Judy Mackenzie and Colleen Edwards.

For their efforts the Whynott rink captured the Joanne Lanktree Memorial trophy. This was the first time Ms. Whynott has skipped a rink that has won this bonspiel. Lew Lanktree presented the first place trophy plaque. He quipped that he thought his daughter (Sue Whynott) “was going to fold under the pressure, but she didn’t.”

“It is a bit of a shock (to have won),” said Ms. Whynott. She said the Mindemoya Curling Club, “is so inviting and they make this event so much fun. I think Mom was watching that last game and had something to do with the last shot.”

Daphne Keller, at the awards ceremony held this Sunday evening, thanked everyone for attending. She praised everyone who helped with the ice over the weekend, those that worked in the kitchen and bar, as well as the organizers of the event, for all their hard work.

The second event saw the Sandie Merrylees rink take first place, defeating the Lenora Tann rink in the final. The Merrylees rink included Irene Callaghan, Mandy Case and Sylvie Clarke. Bob Smith presented the Anne Smith memorial trophy to the winners of the second event. Runner-up rink in this event was the Lenora Tann rink, which also included Shannon Drouin, Tammy Groombridge and Andrea Tann.

In the third event, the Sherri Forest skipped rink-which also included Heather Hall, Jill Patterson and Nancy Head, took the championship final game against the Marilyn Proulx skipped team. The latter team also included Debbie Karn, Daphne Keller and Karen McDougall.

A total of 16 rinks took part in the annual bonspiel.