Vic Fedeli receives local support on becoming interim PC party leader

ONTARIO—Anishinabek Nation Grand Council Chief Patrick Madahbee is just one of several political leaders to congratulate Nipissing MPP Vic Fedeli on becoming the interim Progressive Conservative leader.

“As former mayor of North Bay, Fedeli had a good, open relationship with First Nations,” Grand Council Madahbee said in a release.

The Ontario Progressive Conservatives chose Mr. Fedeli as interim leader just days after Patrick Brown stepped down amid allegations of sexual misconduct. The allegations haven’t been tested in court and no official complaint has been filed to police. The PC caucus selected Nipissing MPP Vic Fedeli to be the interim leader of the party on Friday morning. Mr. Fedeli is also the party’s finance critic.

Among those in support of Mr. Fedeli is Little Current businessman Jib Turner, president of the PC Party’s Algoma-Manitoulin Riding Association. “It seems things are in good hands with Mr. Fedeli as interim party leader. He is well liked and trusted, and has a lot of experience dealing with high level issues.”

“I’m kind of sorry to see he is not going to join the race to become the permanent leader of the party,” said Mr. Turner. “But he will do a good job of being the interim leader. It is tough to get the type of leadership he provides. He was a well -oved and most appreciated mayor (in North Bay). And he has a lot of experience holding the provincial Wynne government to task.”

Mr. Fedeli, “knows the issues thoroughly and is a very approachable man. He will do a very good job as the interim party leader,” continued Mr. Turner. “We’ll see what happens in the next few days,” he said, noting the PC Party has a team set up to look at the rules towards setting up the process to select a new party leader. There are a lot of pretty talented people around,” he said, adding, “we still need to have a candidate in place for the Algoma-Manitoulin riding.”