Robbie Gordon rink loses final at senior provincials

SAULT STE. MARIE—They came close, but the Robbie Gordon rink lost in the finals at the 2018 Senior Men’s Provincial Curling Championships. Both Mr. Gordon, who lives in Sudbury, and Chris Gordon, whose Copper Cliff rink took part in the event, have family connections to Manitoulin Island.

Robbie Gordon’s Copper Cliff Curling Club rink went undefeated heading into the playoffs of the provincials, having won seven straight games. In the sixth draw they had dominated the Al Hackner rink 9-3. However, in the finals the Hackner rink won 6-5, with the latter scoring three points in the second end and one point in each of the seventh and eighth ends to win the championship.

Chris Gordon was born in Mindemoya and raised in Little Current. He is the son of Bruce and Helen Gordon of Little Current. Prior to the provincials he had told the Recorder the goal for his team was to make the playoffs. However, they didn’t accomplish their goal, finishing with a three win-four loss record.