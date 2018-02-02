Health Centre contracts Sudbury company for infrastructure study of Mindemoya Hospital

MANITOULIN—The Manitoulin Health Centre (MHC) is commissioning an infrastructure study of the Mindemoya Hospital site to determine the condition of the building and look at what renovations or expansion is needed and what is most cost effective to keep it operating well into the future, or if a new structure on the same property needs to be constructed.

“We have initiated a contract with Yallowega Belanger Salach Architecture (YBSA) of Sudbury to do a study of the Mindemoya Hospital site,” said Derek Graham, chief executive officer of the MHC, after a regular board meeting last week. “Work is just getting underway on the assessment on the condition of the facility.”

“We are commissioning the infrastructure study of the Mindemoya Hospital site to look at the system and whether it is prudent to look at renovations, expansion or to rebuild,” said Mr. Graham.

Mr. Graham pointed out, “this is going to probably be around a 10 year process, regardless of what the study reveals. But we have to start somewhere.” He pointed out the study will estimate the costs of renovations or a new site as part of the process.

“We expect to have the study in hand before the (MHC) board breaks in June for the summer,” said Mr. Graham. “The board is excited about this project and it shows the board commitment to the Mindemoya site.

Mr. Graham pointed out, “this will be a major dollar amount and there will be capital funding sought in the future, regardless of the direction that is recommended.” He noted that if the need for a new site is recommended the MHC “has the land and space to provide for this” on the same site as the hospital is presently located.

“Once we have the information and study in our hands we can begin the planning capital needs for the Mindemoya hospital site,” continued Mr. Graham. He added that once the study is completed “this will be a multi-year process, we’re looking at probably a 10 year process.”