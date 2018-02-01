MISSING: Requesting public assistance in locating Samarah Bebonang-Paibomsai

The Greater Sudbury Police Service is requesting the public’s assistance in locating 16-year old, Samarah Bebonang-Paibomsai.

She was last seen on Wednesday, January 24, 2018 in the area of Second Avenue in Greater Sudbury

There is a concern for her well-being.

Shamarah is described as being 5’5” tall, weighing around 130 lbs. with brown hair and brown eyes.

A description of the clothing she may be wearing is not available at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Police at 675- 9171 or Crime Stoppers at 222-TIPS, online at www.sudburycrimestoppers.com or by texting TIPSUD and the information to CRIMES (274637).