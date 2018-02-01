Impaired driver arrested after collision

LITTLE CURRENT–On Wednesday, January 31 at approximately 10:16 pm, officers from the Manitoulin-Espanola detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a single motor vehicle collision on Meredith Street in Little Current.

Officers attended the scene and located a vehicle in the south ditch of Meredith Street. After speaking with the driver, officers determined that she had been consuming alcohol.

As a result of the investigation, a 32-year-old female of Little Current has been charged with: driving while ability impaired by alcohol and driving with over 80 mg of alcohol in blood.

The accused is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Gore Bay on March 20, 2018.

The OPP relies on the public to report crime and impaired driving is a crime that should be treated no differently. If you suspect that someone is driving or about to drive impaired by alcohol and/or drugs, please call 9-1-1 and report it.