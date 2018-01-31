Law & Order

Male arrested after fleeing from residence

On January 17 at approximately 2:34 am, officers from the Manitoulin-Espanola Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP), with the assistance of the United Chiefs and Council of Manitoulin (UCCM) Anishnaabe Police Service, were called to a male threatening the occupants of a residence in Little Current.

Upon police arrival, the male fled the residence. The OPP’s Northeast Region Emergency Response Team (ERT) and Canine Unit assisted with the investigation. The male was later located and arrested without incident.

As a result, a 28-year-old male from Little Current has been charged with: possession of a weapon dangerous to the public peace and uttering threats to cause bodily harm.

The accused was scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice Bail Court in Gore Bay on January 19.

Males charged with drug possession at RIDE check

On Sunday, January 21 at approximately 12:51 am, officers from the Manitoulin-Espanola detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) were conducting Reduce Impaired Driving Everywhere (R.I.D.E.) checks at the junction of Highway 551 and Highway 540 on the M’Chigeeng First Nation.

Officers checked a vehicle and determined that there were suspected controlled drugs as well as open alcohol inside. Police seized a quantity of alcohol, suspected marijuana and suspected methamphetamine.

As a result of the investigation, a 40-year-old male of Wiikwemkoong has been charged with: possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking; possession of a Schedule II substance for the purpose of trafficking; driving while under suspension; and driving a motor vehicle with an open container of liquor.

Also charged is a 32-year-old male, also of Wiikwemkoong, with: possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking; and possession of a Schedule II substance for the Purpose of Trafficking, under three kilograms.

Both accused are scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Gore Bay on March 6, 2018.

RIDE check leads to drug charges

On January 21, Members from the UCCM Anishnaabe Police Service and Manitoulin OPP searched a vehicle that pulled into a joint forces RIDE check on M’Chigeeng First Nation.

As a result, a quantity of methamphetamines and suspected marijuana was located and seized inside the vehicle along with $820 in cash. A 29-year-old female from Blind River has been charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession for the purpose of trafficking a controlled substance and possession of proceeds of crime. She was given a court date and was released from custody.

Don’t get caught on thin ice!

The Manitoulin-Espanola detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) is reminding snowmobilers to ride safely for an enjoyable winter season. Snowmobiling is one of the joys of a Canadian winter. However, not taking the necessary precautions can quickly result in tragedy.

No ice is “safe ice.” Underlying water currents or air pockets can create thin ice, even in the coldest temperatures. Snowmobilers can’t see this until it’s too late. There were nine ice-related deaths during the 2016-17 snowmobile season. To put that number into perspective, there were only eight such deaths in the last five seasons combined.

Last season was a 15-year high in overall snowmobile deaths. A total of 27 people did not make it home to their families after heading out for a snowmobile ride.

Speed, alcohol/drug consumption, riding on unsafe ice, losing control and other poor decisions accounted for the majority of the fatalities. These factors change very little from year to year.

The OPP is committed to saving lives on Ontario’s highways, trails and waterways through high visibility patrols and enforcement in order to reduce preventable injuries and death. The Manitoulin-Espanola OPP will continue their snow vehicle patrols throughout the season to ensure the safety of all snowmobile operators and passengers.

Detachment Commander Kevin Webb, of the Manitoulin-Espanola OPP, would like to remind everyone that, “snowmobiling can be a great way to enjoy the winter season, but before you go out, have a plan, drive sober and be safe!”

For further information on safe snowmobiling and trails in Ontario, please see the OFSC or OPP websites at: www.ofsc.on.ca or www.opp.ca

Impaired driver nabbed in AOK

On January 26, UCCM Anishnaabe Police and Manitoulin OPP officers responded to a report of a stolen vehicle on Aundeck Omni Kaning First Nation. The black dodge minivan was located a short time later in the ditch on Aundeck Omni Kaning.

The driver was located inside the vehicle trying to exit the ditch. Officers detected the driver to be under the influence of alcohol and was arrest for impaired driving.

Charged with care or control while impaired, care or control over 80, and drive motor vehicle, no licence, is a 31-year-old male who resides in Aundeck Omni Kaning.

He was released on a promise to appear with a court date of February 13.