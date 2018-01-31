High praise for all things Manitoulin

“The Expositor brought me here and Manitoulin keeps me here”

To the Expositor:

How fortunate I am to be on Manitoulin, and we are to have the Expositor newspaper.

Coverage January 10 regarding Janette Corbiere Lavell was very much appreciated and informative, an exemplar for all, both head and heart.

Saturday the 13th I found myself stranded at Treasures in Mindemoya (second hand store), the volunteers there were truly hospitable. Russ Moore came to my aid on a bitterly cold day, an affable fellow and a pleasant way to spend 40 minutes as he towed my van back to Manitowaning.

I must mention the librarians in Manitowaning and Wiikwemikoong; being a librarian must be calling.

The Expositor brought me here and Manitoulin keeps me here.

Lorne Kostik

Manitowaning