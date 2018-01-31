Express your love in the annual Valentine Poetry Contest

MANITOULIN—Since humans first discovered the power of speech, words have attempted to express our deepest emotions to those we hold most dear—bridging the gulf that lies between our hearts. With Valentine’s Day, February 14, fast approaching, The Expositor invites its readers once again this year to put pen (or keyboard) to paper (or fax, or email) and enter your heartfelt poem in our annual Valentine Poetry Contest. The deadline is on February 9. See the advertisement on Page 14.

Just to help get your muse flowing freely, first prize is a romantic dinner for two at an Island restaurant of your choice.

For some inspiration to budding Island poets here is the opening stanza of a work from one of the English language’s greatest purveyors of the form, Lord Byron’s (1788-1824) ‘She Walks in Beauty, Like the Night.’

She walks in beauty, like the night,

Of cloudless climes and starry skies;

And all that’s best of dark and bright,

Meet in her aspect and her eyes;

Thus mellowed to that tender light,

Which heaven to gaudy day denies.

The ladies are no slouches in the form either, witness the opening lines of Christina Rossetti’s (1830 – 1894) ‘I loved you first: but afterwards your love.’

I loved you first: but afterwards your love

Outsoaring mine, sang such a loftier song

As drowned the friendly cooings of my dove.

In order to qualify for this year’s contest your entry must be marked “poetry contest” and reach The Expositor by Friday, February 9. Be sure to include your name and phone number with your entry so that the paper can contact you should your entry be chosen by our panel of judges. Keep in mind that entries will be published by The Expositor in our February 14 edition and that we are a family newspaper.

You can contact The Expositor at 705-368-2744 for more information, fax your entry to 705-368-3822 or email expositor@manitoulin.ca. Please include Valentine Poetry Contest in the subject line to ensure timely entry in the contest.