The Chi-Cheemaun wants your feedback to help improve customer sailing experience

Fill out the customer experience survey and you could win a free passage pass

MANITOULIN—The Owen Sound Transportation Company (OSTC), the company that oversees the Chi-Cheemaun ferry, is encouraging passengers to take the online ‘customer experience survey’ between now and April.

“We want to learn about customers’ experiences and see if we are meeting their expectations,” explained Kaleena Johnson, OSTC manager of customer and media relations. “Customers comments help us learn what we are doing well and what customers want to see us do better.”

Ms. Johnson said that the OSTC reads every customer response and take the feedback into account wherever possible.

“Last year, we had feedback that people wanted to see changes to the menu so we looked at our food service and made changes,” said Ms. Johnson. “Back in 2012 we learned that customers were wanting more from their onboard experiences so we started introducing programming.”

The programming included onboard performances from musicians and other entertainers, lectures from Parks Canada interpreters, traditional storytelling workshops, guided stargazing, dining experiences and other special offerings.

“The survey lets us know if we need to adjust the website or the way people book to better meet the needs and wants of our customers,” said Ms. Johnson. “It also gives us insight into where our customers are from and where best to direct our marketing campaign.”

The survey takes roughly five minutes and asks you for basic information such as your name, age and income bracket (all the information obtained through the survey in confidential). It also asks questions about how you made a sailing reservation, your riding experience, what programming you took part in and where you were travelling to.

“We have an initiative for customers who take part in the survey,” said Ms. Johnson. “Each month, since we started the survey in November 2017, participants are entered into a draw to receive a Chi-Cheemaun one-way boarding pass for their vehicle and passengers (up to to six people) to be used during the 2018 sailing season.”

Ms. Johnson said that customers will also have the opportunity to sign up to be on an email list through the survey to stay up-to-date on Chi-Cheemaun events and promotions.

“The e-letter helps keep people in the loop about upcoming exciting onboard experiences,” concluded Ms. Johnson. “It allows us to stay connected with our passengers and them to stay current with what’s new.”

To complete the Chi-Cheemaun ferry customer experience survey, visit http://www.ontarioferries.com/en/customer-survey.