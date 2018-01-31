A cautionary tale on Timmies from Petrolia

No need for it

To the Expositor:

We have been coming to Manitoulin Island since 1975. The pristine landscape and lakes are a very big attraction for us. The rest of the year we live in a small town which, until recently, didn’t have a Tim Hortons.

Now that one of these franchise coffee shops has come to our town, we continuously have to pick up coffee cups, lids and other garbage in our yard that came from that place of business. Our front yard certainly isn’t the only place that this garbage is found.

If a Tim Horton’s is allowed on the Island, it is a certainty that the garbage from there will be strewn around the roads, into the ditches and forests, and into our lakes.

We definitely do not want Tim Hortons to come to Manitoulin Island. There is no need for it.

Norm Barney and Jane Austin

Petrolia