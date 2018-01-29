VIOLET CAROLINE DANVILLE (nee Cada). Violet passed away on Wednesday, January 24, 2018 at the Hamilton General Hospital at the age of 81. Predeceased by her husband Garfield. Dear mother of Valerie, Gardield Jr., Gene, Darlene, Kevin, Dante, Donna, Cynthia, Barbara, Sabrina and their spouses. Loving grandmother to many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Survived by her beloved sisters Beatrice, Carm, Millie, Linda and Diane. Predeceased by her siblings Sam, Eugene, Roger, Jean, Lorda and Vivian. Caroline will be fondly remembered by her many nieces, nephews, other family members and friends. She was a very loving mother and friend, who kept true to her faith. She was very giving without judgement, put everyone’s needs before hers, and will be very deeply missed. Funeral arrangements entrusted to the L.G. Wallace Funeral Home, 1-905-544-1147, Ha,ilton. Donations in lieu of flowers to the Diabetes Association or The Watchtower Society, PO Box 4100, Georgetown, On. L7G 4Y4 would be greatly appreciated.