Police charge four in seizure of over $50K in illegal drugs and currency

WIIKWEMKOONG-On January 24, the Wikwemikong Tribal Police and their partners, the Ontario Provincial Police and the UCCM Police, arrested four adults in a drug seizure at a residence in Wikwemikong which resulted in the seizure of $50,000 worth of drugs.

As a result of the investigation, a female and male of Wiikwemkoong and two males of Brantford were charged.

The Tribal Police report that approximately $50,000 of illegal drugs along with $2,690 in Canadian currency and an improperly secured firearm have been seized by the police in relation to this investigation.

All four accused are deemed innocent until proven guilty.

In a period of eight months, the Wikwemikong Tribal Police have charged 15 non-band members and 14 local residents with drug trafficking-related offences in 10 separate investigations.

The Wikwemikong Police and their policing partners would like to thank the public for their continued assistance and relationship to assist in crime detection and apprehension.