MORLEY CAMPBELL, of Evansville, passed away with his family by his side on Thursday, January 25, 2018 at Health Sciences North, Sudbury, in his 88th year. Beloved husband for almost 50 years of Stella. Morley will be sadly missed by his daughter Denise, step-daughter Judy (Carmen) Gigliotti, grandchildren David Gigliotti (Sheila Tastula), Lisa (Josh) Collings, and Paul Gigliotti as well as great-grandson Parker Collings, brother Rodney and sister-in-law Camille, as well as many nieces, nephews and cousins. Predeceased by his parents William and Emma (Bailey) Campbell, brothers Elwood, Leslie, Roy, sisters Jean (Clarence) Cosby, Evelyn (Peter) Yurick, Ella and Lois. Morley worked at INCO for 30 years. He LOVED the Toronto Blue Jays as well as the Maple Leafs. He also enjoyed hunting and fishing, as well as following curling and all sports in general. Visitation was held at the Simpson Funeral Home, Gore Bay, on Monday, January 29, 2018 from 7-9 pm. The funeral service was held at the Burpee Mills Complex on Tuesday, January 30 at 11 am, with visitation one hour prior. Spring interment at Burpee Mills Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to the Elizabeth Bay United Church or the Kidney Foundation as expressions of sympathy and may be made through www.simpsonfuneralhome.ca