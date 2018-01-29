Mark Bowerman, of Mindemoya, passed away suddenly at the Mindemoya Hospital on Tuesday, January 23, 2018, in his 57th year. Dear father of April. Beloved brother of Cliff (Hollis) and Betty Jean (Roman) Bruzas, both of Sault Ste. Marie, Edith (Richard) Pepper of Chesley, Frank (Evelyn) and Blake (Maria) both of Tillsonburg, Randy of Mindemoya, Mervyn (Sarah) of Spring Bay and Murray of Sudbury, an uncle Norm Nichols, as well as many nieces, nephews, cousins. Predeceased by his parents Grant and Ethel (Nichols) Bowerman and many aunts and uncles. At Mark’s request, there will be no visitation or funeral service. Cremation has taken place. Memorial donations may be made to the Mindemoya Hospital Auxiliary or the Canadian Hearing Society as expressions of sympathy and may be made through www.simpsonfuneralhome.ca