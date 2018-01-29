ELSIE EVELINE JAMIESON (NEE TRUDEAU) March 16, 1941 – January 26, 2018.Elise Eveline Jamieson passed away peacefully early Friday morning, January 26, 2018 with her daughter by her side at the Wikwemikong Nursing Home, Wiikwemkoong, Ontario. Beloved mother of Elizabeth Anne Ritchie (Chester) and Michael Jamieson. Devoted grandmother to Megan, Nicholas and Monika. Daughter of Mary and Louis Trudeau of Wiikwemkoong (both predeceased). Sister Anne, Jeff, Clem, Agnes, Julie, Frank, Phillip, Bertha (all predeceased) and Marjorie Trudeau. Resting at St. Ignatius Church, Buzwah Saturday, January 27, 2018 from 1:00 pm until the Funeral Mass at Holy Cross Mission, January 29, 2018, 11 am. Burial at the Wikwemikong Upper Cemetery. The family would like to extend a thank you to the Doctors and staff at Wikwemikong Nursing Home for the great care Elsie received.