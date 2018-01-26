Portion of Catch the Ace tickets sold in Gore Bay to benefit Manitoulin Lodge

GORE BAY—A portion of each Little Current Lions Club Catch the Ace ticket sold in Gore Bay will now go to the Gore Bay Manitoulin Lodge Auxiliary to benefit seniors in Gore Bay and Western Manitoulin.

Mike Dubreuil of the Little Current Lions Club told the Recorder last week, “$1 of every Catch the Ace ticket sold in Gore Bay will be going to the Gore Bay Manitoulin Lodge Auxiliary for at least the next two draws. Then we evaluate how well it has gone to see if it will be continued.”

He said a similar system is in place for tickets sold in Espanola with $1 going to Espanola Community Living as an example. “It is working great there and it helps to grow the overall pot for the contest, and people are more interested in buying the tickets when they see where some of the benefits are going.” He pointed out the same process is in place in Mindemoya and Manitowaning, where $1 from each ticket sold in each community benefit the Mindemoya Hospital Auxiliary and Manitoulin Streams in Manitowaning.

Hugh McLaughlin, of the Gore Bay Manitoulin Lodge Auxiliary, explained “we are a non-profit incorporated organization. We serve the needs of seniors on Western Manitoulin and at the Manitoulin Lodge.”

“Everything we do is for our senior clients,” said Mr. McLaughlin. “We have been fortunate to the able to spend a lot on exercise equipment over the years; and the Angel Bus is our biggest project.”

“We were approached by the (Little Current) Lions Club on their idea of having $1 from every ticket sold in Gore Bay going to the Lodge auxiliary general account,” said Mr. McLaughlin. “It will be used to benefit seniors and the services provided for Gore Bay and Western Manitoulin.” He added, “we were having problems reaching out to seniors on Western Manitoulin but the Angel Bus has helped us out on that end.”

Catch the Ace tickets can be purchased in Gore Bay at the Manitoulin West Recorder and at Loco Beanz Coffee House.