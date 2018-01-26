MP Carol Hughes marches in solidarity for women’s rights

SUDBURY—Algoma-Manitoulin-Kapuskasing MP Carol Hughes joined the Women’s March in Sudbury on Saturday to add her voice to those calling for a world where women are equal in every way.

Ms. Hughes noted that the Women’s March has taken on international significance since the first one was held in Washington, D.C. last year in response to allegations of sexual misconduct aimed at US President Donald Trump.

“This Women’s March has become one of international significance,” Ms. Hughes told the Recorder last Friday. “We have a long way to go to have equality for women. We’ve made advances but so much more is needed, and we as women are not willing to surrender the gains we’ve made so far. We need to be treated equal too. The #MeToo and #TimesUp movements are a step in the right direction.”

“Events like these show that we believe society still has a long way to go until women are not just considered equal, but also treated equally,” said Ms. Hughes. “This also serves as notice that we will not surrender any gains we have made so far.”

Ms. Hughes says that recent events have shown her that there is a strong appetite to challenge the status quo and make real headway on issues.

“I see the #MeToo movement as something of a watershed moment,” said Ms. Hughes. “It is allowing us to challenge people who hold a lot of power in our society and hold them to account for their actions.”

“But the march is not just about women’s issues,” Ms. Hughes told the Recorder. “This isn’t limited to a narrow interpretation of women’s rights. We are marching in support of immigration, health care, reproductive rights, how we treat our environment. LGBTQ rights, racial equality, and workers’ rights. We are marching to continue the struggle for greater equality and a more just society-things we should be able to achieve if we make them real priorities.”

Ontario NDP leader Andrea Horwath and Nickel Belt MPP France Gelinas were among the many women who were marching in Sudbury in solidarity for women who have been systematically repressed and silenced throughout the centuries.

Ms. Gelinas said the march points out there is still a way to go before women reach equality and are treated equally with men. But she feels society has to come to grips with the fact that we have to do better.

Ms. Horwath was quoted by Northern Life on January 22 as saying, ”I am proud to be here and I think it’s important to stand with women of Sudbury and their supporters and raise awareness and our voices to some of the issues that women face today, whether it’s elected folks who don’t respect women or whether it’s the fact that women have to still struggle in 2018 to take their equal place in society.”

The Women’s March Sudbury not only included women, but men and young children participated as well in support of equality and equity.

Women in over 250 cities across the world, including US and Canada, took part in the march.