Manitoulin Streams receives funding support for Kagawong River Project

Ontario Federation of Anglers and Hunters makes donation

MANITOULIN—Manitoulin Streams Improvement Association (MSIA) has received a funding boost towards a stream rehabilitation project the group is looking to carry out this year on the Kagawong River.

Roy Polsky, chair of the Ontario Federation of Anglers and Hunters (OFAH) Zone D, at the group’s annual meeting last Saturday, told members of the Zone D OFAH group, “a request for funding of $2,500 has been received from Manitoulin Streams and the executive has approved the request.”

Maria Diebolt, of Manitoulin Streams, explained, “on the Kagawong River we have completed three restoration sites of those in need of restoration (20). These (new) sites, Kagawong 172-174 on the Kagawong River are being done together because of the proximity and ease of access to them. We are working with Billings Township on this project.”

“For the two sites and the issues that they provide is that there is fast flowing water, no resting areas for fish, lack of riparian vegetation and canopy, flow split around an (small) island (in the river), erosion, and fluctuating water levels due to hydro dam sediment discharge.”

“Our rehabilitation work will restore aquatic and fish habitat for various species such as coho, Chinook, Pink and Atlantic salmon as well as Rainbow and brook trout,” said Ms. Diebolt. She explained, “our plan was to complete the project last year but due to high water levels the construction bid came in $40,000 over our estimated cost so the board decided to put it off until 2018 so we could raise more funds.

Ms. Diebolt explained, “this project will restore 100 metres of stream, in-stream habitat and riparian habitat.”

“College Boreal has conducted an electro-fishery pre-assessment and will return in three years after the work is completed,” continued Ms. Diebolt.

“We will restore 100 metres of stream,” said Ms. Diebolt noting the project site is located almost right at the mouth-at the bridge of the river.

The total budget of this project is $140,000 the meeting was told.