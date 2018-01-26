Local Rink wins Gore Bay Ladies’ Curling Bonspiel

GORE BAY—The Heather Gain Rink won the first event championship at the Gore Bay Ladies’ Annual Curling Bonspiel held recently.

Ms. Gain skipped the rink that also included Jennifer Graham, Patti-Jo Woods, Deborah Woods and Beverly Wright. For their efforts the team was presented with the Doris “Toots” Strain Memorial Trophy.

Runner-up in the first event was the Dawn Wilkin skipped rink that also included vice Beth McCullagh, second Margot Bickell and lead Wendy Gauthier.

Third in the first event was the Sandy Lawrence skipped rink.

Sandie Merrylees, master of ceremonies at the awards ceremony Sunday evening pointed out, “I want to take a moment to thank everyone for coming out and helping to make this another successful bonspiel.” She pointed out both the first and third event finals took an extra end to determine a winner.

“I want to thank Eric Ruediger and his ice crew, Dan Marois and the bar crew, Kim Orford and the kitchen crew, the bonspiel committee that helped to organize the event, Mary-Lea Buchan and the entertainment committee,” said Ms. Merrylees. “And I want to thank our wonderful sponsors for all their support. Without them we wouldn’t have the wonderful prize table that we do.”

Ms. Gain pointed out her rink, “had a great time, and the ice was amazing.”

It was noted by Ms. Merrylees that Ms. Gain, who is from Hamilton had been in a car accident on her way to Manitoulin with her vehicle sustaining severe damage, and she still made it for the ladies’ bonspiel.

Winners in the second event were the Mary Lynn McQuarrie skipped rink. Her rink included vice Mandy MacLeod, second Mickey McQuarrie and lead Katherine McQuarrie. Runner-up in the second event was a rink skipped by Marian Hester, with vice Patti Purvis, second Carolyn Dearing and lead Lorraine McDonald.

Finishing third in the second event was the rink skipped by Nancy Leeson.

The third event saw the Elva Carter skipped rink win over the Gloria Haner rink in the finals. The Carter rink included vice Jane Campbell, second Linda Williams, and lead Betsy Clark. They Haner rink included vice Daphne Keller, second Deborah Karn and lead Connie Morphet.

Finishing third in the third event was the Melanie Carr rink.

“Thanks again to everyone for coming out,” said Ms. Merrylees. “I hope all of you return next year.”