Anishinabek Nation Grand Council Chief Madahbee congratulates MPP Fedeli as interim PC leader

NIPISSING FIRST NATION (January 26, 2018)—The Anishinabek Nation Grand Council Chief Patrick Madahbee congratulate Nipissing MPP Vic Fedeli on becoming the interim PC leader.

“As former mayor of North Bay, Fedeli had a good, open relationship with First Nations,” says Grand Chief Madahbee.

The Anishinabek Nation is a political advocate for 40 member communities across Ontario, representing approximately 65,000 people. The Anishinabek Nation is the oldest political organization in Ontario and can trace its roots back to the Confederacy of Three Fires, which existed long before European contact. The Anishinabek Nation established the Union of Ontario Indians as its secretariat in 1949.