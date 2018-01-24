As of January 24th, 2018 the Espanola Police Service holds two (2) outstanding warrants for the arrest of Damien BOURCIER, age 36, of Espanola, Ontario.

BOURCIER is currently evading the Espanola Police Service, and any help from the public would be appreciated. BOURCIER is believed to be in the Espanola, Webbwood, McKerrow, Nairn Centre and/or Sudbury area.

If observed, do not approach, contact the Espanola Police Service at (705) 869-3251 or the local police service in your Jurisdiction. The Espanola Police Service has no indication to believe that BOURCIER is a safety risk to the public.

DAMIEN BOURCIER (1981/04/24)

WARRANT FOR ARREST WARRANT OF COMMITTAL

In keeping with the Espanola Police Services 2016/2018 Business Plan, more specifically it is our goal is to maintain a high level of enforcement rate for violent crimes. Therefore, we are seeking the community assistance in locating this individual.