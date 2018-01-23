October 11, 1927 – January 19, 2018

Lois Mae Campbell died peacefully at Manitoulin Centennial Manor, Little Current, on Friday, January 19, 2018 at the age of 90. Predeceased by parents Caroline (Haner) and Matthew Sloss of Spring Bay, Manitoulin Island. Beloved wife of the late Kenneth Campbell. Very dear niece to Ada Haner. Predeceased by brother Ivan Sloss (Thelma) and sister Marvel (Bill Legge). She will be dearly missed by her good friend Jackie Lapierre. Lois taught in country schools for 4 years. In 1949 Lois married Kenneth F. Campbell and they farmed together in Evansville for 20 years. In 1969 they moved to Roche’s Point on the shore of Lake Simcoe where she assisted Kenneth in managing an Estate for 15 years. After retiring back to Manitoulin Island in 1994 they bought a home in Treasure Trails subdivision beside Lake Mindemoya. Lois was an adherent to the Missionary Church in Mindemoya. She enjoyed being a homemaker as well as sewing, knitting, antiques and collectables. At Lois’s request cremation will take place with burial of ashes in Grimesthorpe Cemetery. No services planned. Donations to Mindemoya Missonary Church would be greatly appreciated. Island Funeral Home can only accept cheques for all charitable donations. Record your thoughts, memories and photos at www.islandfuneralhome.ca