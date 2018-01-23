GERALD “RUBIN” DONOVAN

With broken hearts, we, the family of Gerald Francis “Rubin” Donovan, regret to announce his passing on Thursday, January 18, 2018. A man who always maintained, even though very ill, his unique sense of humour. All his life he had a passion for fishing and hunting with friends and family. Gerald fished across Canada and into the United States, making many friends along the way. He worked as an operator in Sudbury and Wreck Cove. In more recent years, prior to his illness, he worked with Nova Scotia Power at Point Aconi and Lingan. For 19 years following his initial stroke, Gerald persevered with a strong will and determination to live life to the fullest. Even in his last days, he enjoyed his love of Irish music, surrounded by his family. Gerald is survived by his wife, Heather (Nichols); daughter, Lisa; son, Tim (Kathy) Lemega; grandchildren, Piper Hiscock, who he enjoyed teasing and spending time and Noah Lemega, with whom he recently had the pleasure of connecting. Both children brought a smile to his face. He is also survived by his brothers, Terry (Sharon), Dennis (Carolyn), and Shaun (Debi); sisters, Marie (Anslem Doyle) and Anne (Bernie Gouthro); sister-in-law, Anne Marie Donovan; in-laws, Ronald and Honey Burke, Tootsie and Judy Nichols and several loving special nieces and nephews, who Gerald shared a special bond, as well as many close friends. Anyone who knew Gerald knows he will be sadly missed by the farm animals, Daisy, Joe, Jessie and Holly. He was predeceased by his parents, Tim and Mary (MacLellan) Donovan; brothers, Joe and Pat, as well as siblings in infancy. Gerald’s wishes were followed to the end and as such, cremation has taken place. Funeral service and celebration of his life was held at Holy Redeemer Church on Monday, January 22 at 10 am, with Rev. Paul Murphy officiating. Following the service, a reception took place at the Whitney Pier Legion. At a later date, Gerald’s wishes will be carried out in Mira Gut, a place he dearly loved. Special thanks to Dr. Paul Murphy for his compassion and kindness, who never gave up on Gerald. A special thank you to the nurses and staff in Emergency and IMCU, especially the nurses on 4C, who cared for Gerald during his lengthy stay. To the special nurses (you know who you are) who stayed with Gerald long after their shifts ended and showed him the utmost kindness, thank you. A heartfelt and grateful thank you to all of you, especially Gerald’s family member, Kristy Nichols. As Gerald would say, “thanks for the rabbits”. Word of comfort can be sent to the family at www.sydneymemorialchapel.ca or email sydneymenorialchapel@ns.sympatico.ca