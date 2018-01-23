In loving memory of George Malcolm McDonald who passed away peacefully January 20, 2018 at the Manitoulin Health Centre, Mindemoya site in his 96th year with his loving family by his side. Loving father of Ruth Anne McDonald (Geoff Gingras), Heather Marie McDonald, and Margaret Mae McDonald- Hrytsak (Gary Hrytsak). Proud Grandfather of Vi-Anna, Ashley and Gregory Hendrix, Cassie and Olivia Gingras. Great-grandfather of Shawn and Jude. He will also be missed by sister-in-law Mary McDonald and many nieces and nephews. Predeceased by his wife Lois Ann McDonald (Harkins), parents John A. and Marjorie (Crawford) McDonald, sister Melissa (Lloyd) Reid, and brothers Bruce and twins James and Freddy. George spent all his life in the small rural community of Britainville, Ontario, where he raised his family by mixed farming. He was a man of strong faith and good morals. He always had an open door and a helping hand to any that needed. He enjoyed his family and sharing some of life’s lessons. He loved his tractor and chainsaw and enjoyed cutting wood until his failing eyesight prevented him from doing this at the age of 94!! He loved his garden and enjoyed sharing his produce with others. George saw many great things in his 96 years. Horses to tractor, cross cut to chainsaw, oil lamp to the light bulb. He had an amazing life and now can enjoy the fruits of his labour. Visitation was held on Tuesday January 23, 2018 from 2-4 and 7-9 pm at the Simpson Funeral Home, Gore Bay, the funeral service was held on Wednesday January 24, 2018 at 11 am. Spring interment at the Burpee Mills Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to the Mindemoya Hospital Auxiliary as expressions of sympathy and may be made through www.simpsonfuneralhome.ca