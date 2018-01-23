Darlene Ann Wilson, of Gore Bay, passed away peacefully with her family by her side on Saturday, January 20, 2018, in her 77th year. Beloved wife of Bill for over 46 years. Darlene will be sadly missed by her children Greg (Sue), Terry (Jodie), and David (Sarah) as well as several grandchildren. Dear sister of Frances (Stan) Domich, Donna (Sid) Scheeler, Norma (Allan) Green and Wayne (Mercedes) Martell. Predeceased by her parents Fred and Theresa (Bonis) Martell, brothers Sonny Martell, Allan (Flora) Martell, Norman Martell and Donald (Ruth) Martell. Darlene was born in Espanola, raised in Little Current and then moved to Espanola, Little Current, Sudbury, Thunder Bay before finally settling down in Gore Bay. She was a cook at the Sudbury Curling Club and a waitress at the Anchor Inn in Little Current. Darlene was a past member of the Lion’s Club and enjoyed knitting and fishing. It was Darlene’s wishes to have no visitation or funeral service. There will be a graveside service in the spring at Mountain View Cemetery in Little Current. Memorial donations may be made to the Canadian Cancer Society as expressions of sympathy and may be made through www.simpsonfuneralhome.ca