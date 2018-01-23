June 28, 1955 – January 6, 2018

Barbara ‘Ruth’ Chisholm Mohammed passed away with joy in her heart, securely wrapped in HIS arms in a sea of pink angel dust on January 6, 2018. Born June 28, 1955 to Doris Margaret (Howard) Chisholm (1990) and Julian Spry Chisholm Jr. Celebrating her life: her most precious girl, Rafeena Mohammed (Ottawa), her big brother Julian ‘Brock’ Chisholm (wife Brenda), nephew Stephen Julian Chisholm (wife Becky, daughter Samantha Doris Mae), special pink niece Stacey Lynn Chisholm (Jay, son Cole Alexander, daughter Abbie Jewell), a long list of beloved Aunties, Uncles, cousins, the Manitou Haven cottagers, friends and organizations galore. Her special peeps: BFF Debbie Ditmyer-Widener, ML & Spencer Jay-Leafloor, Brenda & Steve Clark, Jennifer Smith, Kitty Cocks, Dr Wayne & Barbara Nimigan and her very special light, the missing piece of her soul, Carolle-Anne Archipow and dear friend Randy Romain. Mom found joy in the small things in life-not waiting in case the big never happened. She lived by the following verses throughout her life:‘She reacheth forth her hand to the needy’-Proverbs 31:20 ‘Be of good courage’-Psalm 27:14 ‘Fear isn’t for the lack of courage, it’s doing what’s right in spite of it’. And her very favourite from Grandma Edith (Tustian) Chisholm: ‘give until it hurts, and then give some more’. A very pink tea party will be held at the Cold Springs Church in Honora Bay in the spring and details will be shared when arranged. Please no flowers, instead, donations to the Haven House, Manitoulin Health Centre or your local food bank would be appreciated.