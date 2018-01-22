Males charged with drug possession at RIDE check

On Sunday, January 21 at approximately 12:51 am, officers from the Manitoulin-Espanola detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) were conducting Reduce Impaired Driving Everywhere (R.I.D.E.) checks at the junction of Highway 551 and Highway 540 on the M’Chigeeng First Nation.

Officers checked a vehicle and determined that there were suspected controlled drugs as well as open alcohol inside. Police seized a quantity of alcohol, suspected marijuana and suspected methamphetamine.

As a result of the investigation, a 40-year-old male of Wiikwemkoong has been charged with: possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking; possession of a schedule II substance for the purpose of trafficking; driving while under suspension; and driving a motor vehicle with an open container of liquor.

Also charged is a 32-year-old male, also of Wiikwemkoong, with: possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking; and possession of a Schedule II substance for the Purpose of Trafficking, under three kilograms.

Both accused are scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Gore Bay on March 6, 2018.