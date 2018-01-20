Special weather statement: 15-25 cm expected for Manitoulin and North Shore

Special weather statement in effect for:

Blind River – Thessalon

Espanola – Killarney

Manitoulin Island

Snowstorm beginning Monday and continuing Monday night and Tuesday.

A deepening Colorado low is forecast to cross the lower Great Lakes for the start of the work week.

Snow is forecast to spread across portions of Northeastern Ontario later on Monday and intensify Monday night before tapering off later on Tuesday. Significant accumulations of 15 to 25 centimetres seem likely at this juncture. Some freezing rain is also possible for Manitoulin and possibly the North Bay area. This storm will impact travel across a significant area from Sault Ste. Marie to North Bay to Temagami.

Listen for updated statements. Winter storm or snowfall warnings will likely be issued as the event approaches.

Please continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada. To report severe weather, send an email to ec.cpio-tempetes-ospc-storms.ec@canada.ca or tweet reports using #ONStorm.