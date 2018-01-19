Joseph Maxwell sets personal best mark in shot put

TENNESSEE—Evansville shot putter Joseph Maxwell has started the new season (as a member of the University of Tennessee Volunteers track and field team) in fine form. The Volunteers have taken part in two competitions thus far this season.

“In both competitions Joseph threw a personal best,” stated his father, Steve, when contacted by the Recorder late last week. (Joseph) is pretty pleased with his results thus far in the season.”

Tennessee opened its 2018 indoor track and field season at the Hoosier Open at Gladstein Fieldhouse in Bloomington, Indiana in early December. In the men’s shot put Joseph Maxwell finished in fifth place overall, with a throw of 17.62 metres. His team returned to Gladstein Fieldhouse on January 6 for the Tennessee-Indiana Dual meet, where he improved on his previous mark. Joseph finished third overall, with a throw of 17.97 metres.

“The coaches train them pretty hard when they are down there which is expected,” said Mr. Maxwell. “But I think one of the reasons he did so well is that he had a good rest at Christmas on the Island.”

Mr. Maxwell pointed out Joseph has put on a little weight, as suggested by his coaches, and now weighs about 250 pounds. The extra weight is mostly muscle, but also a little more ‘dead weight’ and Joe feels the extra weight is helping.”

“Joseph’s long term target is to throw 20 metres using the 16 pound weight, which would be world class international and Olympic world levels and he is settling in well with his surroundings,” said Mr. Maxwell. “I think another reason for Joseph’s accomplishments this season is that this is his second year at Tennessee.”