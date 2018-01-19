C.C. McLean P.S. Colts going Strong!

by Rachael Orford

I see that everyone is a bit happier to be back at school. The first week that students were back was a very short week with Thursday and Friday (the 11th and 12th) being snow days. More like ice days with school bus cancellations.

Even though…don’t knock the weather. If it didn’t change once in a while, nine tenths of people couldn’t start a conversation.

Thank you to all the parents of next year’s JK students for coming out to the Kindergarten information night on January 16. Hopefully everyone got their questions answered and both parents and children will be looking forward to the new adventure in September!

Just a reminder that the Manitoulin Secondary School Grade 8 information night is on Thursday, January 25 at 6 pm. Students that will be attending high school next September should attend.

On Wednesday, January 10, Rocks and Rings came to our school. Bill Hardy, a curler, came to C.C. McLean to teach students about curling. Each class got to participate in Rocks and Rings during the day. Students were taught how the game of curling is played, how to score points, the names of each position on the team, and more.

First, students got to learn how to use a curling broom in a game, then the students got to play! Students formed teams and played each other to see which team came out on top. The last game that each team played was a game where two teams came together and students had to throw eight rocks into the rings. The teams that got all eight rocks into the rings the fastest won. Thank you, Bill Hardy from Rocks and Rings, for coming! Everyone had lots of fun participating!

Also last Wednesday, January 10, Mr. Scott’s 5/6 class went skating at the arena.

Last week, January 11, the girls’ and boys’ Island volleyball tournaments were cancelled due to weather, ice and bus cancellations. The tournament was rescheduled to yesterday, January 18. (As I psychic, this may or may not have happened due to weather.) If you have heard the saying, “third time’s the charm,” it doesn’t exist for the girls’ team. After months of practicing, all three tournaments for the girls were cancelled due to weather. At least they get a fourth try.

The co-ed volleyball tournament has been cancelled for this year because of the rescheduling of the girls’ and boys’ tournaments.

On Wednesday, January 17, the Grade 8 class had a special visitor from Manitoulin Secondary School. Mrs. Marshall came to talk to the students about course selection for academic, applied and locally developed levels. Students learned which courses they will have to take to graduate Grade 12 and which are not mandatory for graduation. Thank you to Mrs. Marshall for coming into the Grade 8 class and giving us the information that we will need when we pick our courses later this winter.

Joke of the week: What did the big fuzzy hat say to the warm wool scarf? You hang around while I go on a-head.

Upcoming events include, MSS information night and a P.D. Day.

Until next time, “Dream and Believe. Learn and Achieve!”